Grab a copy of the new Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD remake while it’s down at $45 (Reg. $60), more

While we expected these highlight Switch game deals to sell out quickly over the weekend, you still have a chance to land some of the best prices yet on Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Princess Peach: Showtime!, as well as the new remastered re-release of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD via Woot. The latter of which is now at $44.99 Prime shipped (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise), which is well under the $60 price tag and the second-lowest prices we have ever tracked. The first deal at $40 sold out almost immediately. This one marks a return of Luigi’s ghostly adventures, refreshed and ready for your current Nintendo Switch library. For the record, this one is sitting at $57 on Amazon where either has never dropped below $50 even from third-party sellers. You don’t want to sleep on these deals as they could go out of stock at any minute.

