Grab a copy of the new Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD remake while it’s down at $45 (Reg. $60), more

While we expected these highlight Switch game deals to sell out quickly over the weekend, you still have a chance to land some of the best prices yet on Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Princess Peach: Showtime!, as well as the new remastered re-release of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD via Woot. The latter of which is now at $44.99 Prime shipped (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise), which is well under the $60 price tag and the second-lowest prices we have ever tracked. The first deal at $40 sold out almost immediately. This one marks a return of Luigi’s ghostly adventures, refreshed and ready for your current Nintendo Switch library. For the record, this one is sitting at $57 on Amazon where either has never dropped below $50 even from third-party sellers. You don’t want to sleep on these deals as they could go out of stock at any minute.
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $45 (Reg. $60)
- Princess Peach: Showtime! $45 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD $45 (Reg. $60)
Summer Nintendo Switch game sale:
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $17 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $42 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch Sports $28 (Reg. $40)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $42 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition $16 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Disney Illusion Island $28 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- And even more…
PlayStation Summer Sale now live!
***Here’s the best price ever on PlayStation VR2 at $350
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $20 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls $30 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered $40 (Reg. $50)
- MLB The Show 24 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $20 (Reg. $50)
- The Nioh Collection $20 (Reg. $70)
- God of War Ragnarök from $30 (Reg. $60+)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $30 (Reg. $70)
- And even more…
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $23 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $31 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $39 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $4 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- DuckTales: Remastered $4 (Reg. $15)
- RoboCop Rogue City $30 (Reg. $60)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth from $20 (Reg. $60+)
- Callisto Protocol $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered $25 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PS5 $55 (Reg. $70)
- Skull and Bones Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Superstars $18 (Reg. $30+)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 $56 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock (physical) $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-order offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
- Also includes Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 days ear
- Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!