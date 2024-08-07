Just $10 adds Baseus’ retractable 60W USB-C charger to your vehicle (New low, 50% off)

Folks can now head over to Amazon to find the official Baseus storefront offering Prime members its 60W Retractable USB-C Car Charger for $9.99 shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped and code 9EUZFYJ9 is applied during checkout. This knocks the socks off its usual $20 price tag, slashing 50% off and leaving you with $10 in savings. Unsurprisingly, we’re looking at a new all-time low that makes this a solid offer for anyone needing to power up a smartphone, tablet, or laptop while on the go. Continue reading to learn more about this car charger.

Thanks to 60W of total power output, this Baseus charger is ready to top off everything from smartphones to tablets, a MacBook Air, and more. This is distributed through a retractable USB-C cable alongside a 30W Type-C port that you can use how you see fit. The retractable USB-C cables reaches up to 27 inches and also dishes out 30W of power, building up to the maximum 60W output.

And when you’re around an outlet, be sure to consider grabbing two Anker 25W USB-C wall chargers with USB-C cables for just $16. Folks that can live with slower charging speeds can opt for this pair of Anker USB-C/A wall chargers with cables for $6.50 each. These are just a couple of the deals that are ready and waiting over in our smartphone accessories hub, so head over there and see what else catches your eye.

Baseus 60W Retractable USB-C Car Charger features:

This retractable car charger has a 30W retractable charging cable that can be set anywhere between 0-70cm, just pull to charge, and pull again to store it. Self-contained cable is only suitable for devices that require a type c cable for charging.

The USB C car charger supports simultaneous fast charging of up to 2 devices, a Type C car charger that has 30W+30W outputs. Compatible with most devices, including iPhone 15 series/14 series/13 series/12 series/11 series/X series, XS 8 7 Plus, Samsung S23 series/S22 series/S21 series/S20 series/S9 series+, Note9, Tab S8, etc, MacBook, iPad Pro iPad Air, Steam Deck, etc.

