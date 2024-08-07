Grab two Anker 25W USB-C wall chargers and a pair of cables for just $16 today

Justin Kahn -
20% off $16
Anker 25W chargers and cables

While you can still score a pair of 20W Anker chargers with two USB-C cables included for $13, its official Amazon storefront is also now offering a 2-pack of 25W chargers and cables for $15.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. Regularly $20, this bundle is now seeing a 20% price to deliver the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at $8 per charger here alongside a pair of included 5-foot USB-C cables matching the previous deal price for one of the lowest we have ever tracked.  

This isn’t the most powerful charger out there, nor is the most feature-rich, but at a price like this it might be worth consideration if you’re just looking for some extras that won’t break the bank. I personally prefer the multi-port models these days – there’s only a single USB-C output here – as well as those with foldable outlet prongs so they can get thrown in my EDC easier, but again, $8 a pop is a solid price, especially if you’re just using them at home or at the office. 

Each wall adapter is rated for 25W of power output alongside PowerIQ 3.0 technology to deliver “optimized charging to a wide range of mobile devices” and Programmable Power Supply (PPS), “ensuring perfect compatibility with Samsung Super Fast Charging.”

Check out the new Anker 250W Prime Charging Station with onboard status/clock we spotted this morning with a launch deal and then head over to our smartphone accessories hub for more charging deals including UGREEN’s 5K MagSafe power bank at $20, UGREEN’s Nexode 145W 25K power bank, and this multi-port wall adapter for just $8 Prime shipped

Anker 25W USB-C wall charger bundle features:

  • 25W Super Fast Charging: Charge quickly and efficiently, boosting your Samsung S23 to 50% in just 28 minutes.
  • Unmatched Compatibility: Equipped with PowerIQ 3.0 technology, this charger delivers optimized charging to a wide range of mobile devices and supports Programmable Power Supply (PPS), ensuring perfect compatibility with Samsung Super Fast Charging.
  • Charge Safely, Every Time: Safeguard your devices with the MultiProtect safety system, designed to regulate current, protect against high voltages, and prevent short circuits.

