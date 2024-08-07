Don’t miss out on VOLTME’s 67W 3-port GaN charger at $18 Amazon low (28% off)

Image showing VOLTME's GaN charger charging three devices simultaneously.

Courtesy of the official VOLTME Amazon storefront, Prime members can now score its 67W 3-port GaN charger for $17.99 shipped once the on-page 20% coupon has been clipped. Regularly fetching $25, this charger is now seeing a combined 28% discount with a Prime-exclusive price and the on-page coupon. Today’s deal knocks $7 off its going rate to mark one of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon. Head below for more details and deals on some other charging gear.

This particular wall charger comes with two USB-C and a single USB-A port with support for up to 67W output via one of the two Type-C ports with a compatible cable. If you don’t mind slightly slower charging speeds with shared output, then you can charge up to three devices simultaneously with this 3-port charger. That’s great for those who want to, say, top up their iPhone, Apple Watch, and an iPad or a MacBook overnight. This gallium nitride charger efficiently transfers current while producing less heat, and it also comes with a foldable plug that makes it easier to carry around.

If you are looking for more charging gear today, then don’t miss the deal that drops LISEN’s 2-in-1 MagSafe charger at $32.50. It’s a unique car charger that can top up both your iPhone and the Apple Watch when you are on the move and is down from its usual price of $40. And if you’d rather buy an outlet extender instead of a multi-port charger, then grab a 2-pack of Anker’s 6-in-1 extender with USB-C at $10 each.

VOLTME 67W USB-C GaN Charger features:

  • 67W Max Fast Charging: Support up to 67W fast charging during single port use, allowing fast charging for MacBook Air from 0% to 100% in about 2 hours, providing fast and efficient charging for laptops, tablets and phones
  • Fast Charging for 3 Devices: With 2 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, effortlessly charge your phone, tablet, and notebook all at once from a single charger. Connect a single device to charge up to 67W.
  • Ultra-Compact Design: Experience exceptional power in a remarkably compact charger that is 48% smaller than the original 67W MacBook charger—ideal to bring anywhere you go, perfect for home, office and travel.

