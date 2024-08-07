Score a pair of Anker 6-in-1 outlet extenders with USB-C for $10 each (New low, 44% off)

The official Anker storefront on Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of its 6-in-1 Outlet Extenders for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Don’t forget to enter promo code ANKERA9231D at the checkout to see the discounted price. By cashing in on this deal, you can save $16 on what would usually cost you $36 without a discount. Today’s deal drops it $6 below the previous all-time low we reported last month, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. Folks who only want a single unit can grab it for $13.99, which is also down from its usual price of $19.

This outlet extender is one of the best things you can add to your cart if you have too much gear to charge, but not enough outlets near your desk or the bedside table. Just one of these extenders can turn a single AC outlet into three, while also giving you two additional 12W USB-A ports alongside one 20W Type-C port. The best thing about using an extender like this is that it doesn’t take up any space on your desk, which also means you have one less cable to worry about. These are great alternatives to a power strip if you only want a few additional outlets or ports to charge your gear.

Folks who want more outlets and charging ports can consider checking out Anker’s new 9-in-1 surge protector at $40, down from its usual price of $60. And if even that’s not enough for you, then TROND’s massive 24-outlet surge protector is also down to just $21 from its usual price of $30. It looks borderline comical, but it’ll ensure you’ll never run out of outlets to charge your gear.

Anker 6-in-1 Outlet Extender features:

Expand Your Power Options: Transform a single wall outlet into 2 USB ports, 1 USB-C port, and 3 AC outlets to power up to 6 devices simultaneously.

Power Up Mobile Devices: Charge phones, tablets, and more at up to 20W via the USB-C port, or 12W via the USB-A ports (15W total shared output across all 3 ports).

Superior Safety: Equipped with a 7-point safety system featuring fire resistance, circuit-overload protection, short-circuit protection, and more.

Small Size, Big Power: At roughly the size of a tennis ball, you won’t find a smaller way to increase your power options.

