Today's game deals: Assassin's Creed Mirage 50% off, Assassin's Creed Shadows pre-order bonuses, more

Justin Kahn
AmazonApps GamesUbisoft
50% off $25
Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Now just over three months out from the release of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Shadows, it might be time to catch up on the latest from the series to ensure your stealthy parkour skills are sharp. If you haven’t scored a copy of Assassin’s Creed Mirage yet, you’ll now find physical copies marked down to $24.99 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via Amazon. Regularly $50, this is a straight up 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deals match both our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low as well. Mirage takes players back before the days of the Creed as we know it now. Set in the Golden Age of Baghdad, it delivers a “tightly crafted, narrative-driven action-adventure experience.” Players will visit “the legendary home of the Assassins who laid the foundations of the Creed” before they jump into feudal era Japan later this year:

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 ($80 value) with FREE lithographs
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows from $70 with Sekiryu Character Pack
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition from $110 – play 3 days early
    • Also includes Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows Gold Edition $140 ($160 value) – play 3 d
    • Also includes Season Pass Shadows Displate Metal Poster

Summer Nintendo Switch game sale:

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live

New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders

  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
  • Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
  • Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

