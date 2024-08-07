Google Pixel Fold drops to its lowest price at $1,249 ahead of the Pixel 9 hardware event ($550 off)

Alongside its Back to school sale with offers on Windows laptops, Chromebooks, and more, Best Buy is now offering a new all-time low price on an unlocked 256GB Google Pixel Fold at $1,249 shipped. This last-minute deal ahead of the upcoming Pixel 9 hardware event shaves $550 off the phone’s $1,800 price tag. Thanks to this 30% discount, the Pixel Fold in the Obsidian colorway is now $50 below our previous mention, fetching the lowest price we have tracked. It will, in fact, drop to $1,149 if you connect with a carrier at Best Buy.

We’re expecting Google to debut Pixel 9 Pro Fold next week at the hardware event for a starting price of $1,799, but keep in mind that it won’t see a $550 discount any time soon. It’s been a while since we reviewed the Pixel Fold last year in September, but this phone still holds up well in the foldable space with timely updates and a better overall experience compared to many other options. It’s powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip and sports a 7.6-inch folding display inside. There’s also a 5.8-inch screen on the outside, along with a 48MP main camera sensor on the other side that can take some great shots. It’s hard to go wrong with the Pixel Fold, especially at this price point, so grab it if you’re not keen on dropping the full price on the upcoming Pixel phones.

This, by the way, is not the only foldable deal you’ll find today. We’re also tracking one that drops Samsung’s new Galaxy Flip 6 to $949 from its usual price of $1,099.

Google Pixel Fold features:

Meet Pixel Fold, the first foldable phone engineered by Google. All the power of the Google Tensor G2 chip – in a thin, pocket-size design. It’s a Pixel phone on the outside. And a big, immersive display on the inside for entertainment and multitasking. So you can do even more, in so many ways. Enjoy seamless multitasking with Split Screen; drag two apps up from the taskbar to quickly open them side by side, or open two tabs in Chrome to shop and compare.

