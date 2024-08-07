Don’t care about the latest and greatest? Grab an iPad today from $229: 10th Gen $299, mini $380, more

The Apple back to school deals are flying right now on MacBooks and more. But we thought we would touch down this morning to highlight some of the more affordable iPad offers that are floating around. While these aren’t really going to be for folks looking to land the latest and greatest that’s for sure, those looking to pick up a quick and affordable model for the kids, road trips, or for folks that simply don’t care about all of the latest tech might take an interest here with deals starting from $229 shipped on Amazon right now. You’ll find the regularly iPad 9th Gen marked down to $229 shipped from the usual $329, the latest iPad mini starting at $379.99 from the usual $499 and the latest iPad 10th Gen starting from $299 (recently saw an official price drop to $349).

While today’s deals drop the lowest when you reach back into the previous-generation releases, we do have current-gen offerings starting at $299 right now, and that’s a solid value for a machine Apple still sells itself.

It is also worth nothing that it appears the upcoming padOS will support all of these models – it will definitely work on the latest iPad mini and the iPad 10th Gen (these are both current-generation machines) but even the iPad 9th Gen is slated for support.

We should also point out quickly that it appears we will be seeing a new iPad mini as soon as this fall (finally!), and there’s no telling whether or not the iPad 10th Gen will remain in the current lineup. Either way, they are both nicely discounted below whatever might replace them and support will remain for years to come.

Apple iPad mini features:

The full iPad experience designed to fit in one hand. With an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, powerful A15 Bionic chip, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, USB-C connectivity, and ultrafast Wi-Fi. Take notes, mark up documents, and edit photos and videos. PadOS makes iPad more productive, intuitive, and versatile. With iPadOS, run multiple apps at once, use Apple Pencil to write in any text field with Scribble, and edit and share photos. iPad mini comes with essential apps like Safari, Messages, and Keynote, with over a million more apps available on the App Store. Fast Wi-Fi keeps you connected at home, work, school, or wherever you go with your iPad.

