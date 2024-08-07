Just $5 gets you two fully-adjustable foldable smartphone holders for your desk ($2.50 ea.)

LISEN’s official storefront on Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of its foldable smartphone stand in black for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Don’t forget to clip the 50% on-page coupon to see the discounted price at the checkout. This phone holder has been fetching $10 over the last few weeks with a couple of jumps back up to its list price of $15. Today’s 50% deal drops it well below its previous all-time low of $9 to mark one of the lowest prices we have tracked for it. The white variant is currently fetching $6.50 for a 2-pack with a relatively lighter 35% on-page coupon.

For just $2.50 apiece, you’re getting a solid deal here because this is more than just an ordinary phone holder that stands on your desk. First off, it’s a collapsible phone stand, meaning it’s great for carrying everywhere as you can fold it all the way down and toss it in your backpack. It also features a triple-hinge design that allows you to fully adjust the height as well as the viewing angle for a comfortable viewing experience, making it great for FaceTime, watching videos, and more. The hook of this LISEN phone stand here is wide enough to hold most smartphones out there even with a bulky case, and it also has a 360-degree rotatable base, using which you can turn your device in any direction while it’s resting on the stand.

Folks who are interested in more gear from the brand can also check out this cool 2-in-1 MagSafe charger at $32.50. It lets you charge both your iPhone and an Apple Watch when you’re on the move and is down from its usual price of $40.

LISEN foldable smartphone stand features:

2 Packs Folding Cell Phone Stand, Fully Adjustable Foldable Desktop Phone Holder Cradle Dock Compatible with Phone 15 14 13 12 11 Pro Xs Xs Max Xr X 8, Nintendo Switch, All Phones

ADJUSTABLE & PORTABLE: The phone cradle is fully collapsible, it can be easily adjusted to ideal position, free your hands, which is a good desk accessories while watching video, playing games, making phone call, viewing recipes, using Facetime

Triple-hinge design Phone holder are noticeably more versatile than ALL others with double-hinge design. Least of which is the fact that these can go much higher in comparison to others with rather limited clearing below the feet, 0-4.6 inches Adjustable viewing height for optimal viewing comfort, can be use as phone stand for recording

CASE FRIENDLY: The hook width of the stand is 19mm, no need to remove your phone case, which is long enough to hold your device with HEAVY CASE on, please make sure the thickness of your device is no more than 19mm (0.74″)

