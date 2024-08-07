Organize your car’s documents, key cards, etc. with Spigen’s car registration holder at $23, more from $48

Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, Spigen is offering its Car Registration and Insurance Card Holder for $22.99 shipped. Free shipping is available to Prime Members or on orders over $35. Normally going for $30 with a higher $40 MSRP, there hasn’t been much movement on this handy accessory’s price since we last covered a price drop in February, which saw costs drop to the $21 low. Today we’re seeing a 23% markdown off the going rate, landing it at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $2 above the all-time low from February.

With this registration and card holder from Spigen you’ll be able to keep all your car’s legal documents/card keys/licenses/etc. organized and in one place – cause who really likes digging through every compartment in search of them when they are needed? It’s been crafter with a durable, wear-resistant Velo vegan leather that protects documents with translucent vinyl inner pockets and three card-holding slots. While it was initially created for Tesla drivers, it can be just as useful for any and all car documents, keys, cards, etc.

More Tesla-focused Spigen discounts:

Back at the tail-end of May we also saw Best Buy permanently lower the price on the Tesla Universal Wall Connector Level 2 Hardwired Electric Vehicle Charger by $40 to a new all-time low, with the non-universal charger also permanently dropping in price along with it. For more EV device/accessories, check out our Green Deals hub, where you’ll also find other EVs (e-scooters and e-bikes), electric tools, ENERGY STAR certified home appliances, outdoor smart devices, and more.

Spigen Car Registration and Insurance Card Holder features:

  • Quick Access: Our car insurance and registration card holder makes it easy to quickly find and display your documents with translucent vinyl inner pockets.
  • Durable Material: Crafted from a durable, wear-resistant material, this card holder is designed to protect your important documents.
  • Modern Design : Premium Velo Vegan Leather exterior is lined with a soft fabric interior for quality you can feel.
  • Smart Storage: 3 credit/ID card slots and 2 vinyl pockets for easy document organization.

