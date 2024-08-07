Philips One Sonicare electric toothbrushes now up to 25% off with deals from under $19

Amazon is now offering some solid deals on the popular Philips One Sonicare electric toothbrushes starting from $18.74. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This model delivers some of the most attractive on the market for me and you can now score one at some of the lowest prices we have tracked. They regular fetch closer to $25 with up to 25% in savings at the ready here today on various colorways. There have been fleeting deals for less on select styles in the past, but if you’re looking to refresh your oral care game today, this is a solid opportunity to do so. Most colors haven’t gone for any less than this since back in January, and we are only talking by a few bucks here.

These are indeed battery models, as opposed to the rechargeable variants, but I sometimes feel as though this is a better choice – its cleaner because you don’t have the charger or a cable in your bathroom, and they can be easier to travel with too. That’s on top of the typically much lower price of entry and we are looking at roughly a 3-month battery life on a single AAA – one is included in the package.

Alongside the attractive aesthetics here, these brushes deliver a very similar experince to a typical electric toothbrush with micro vibrations and a two-minute timer with 30 second notifications to help you along the way. It also ships with a nice travel case that can come in handy both on the road and on-the-go if you ask me.

Once your toothbrush game has been refreshed, swing by our fashion deal hub to do the same for your closet at a discount. Just today we spotted notable price drops in Amazon’s Crocs Back to School Sale alongside Dillard’s Summer Clearance with up to 65% off Ralph Lauren, Columbia, North Face, more. But there is plenty more where those came from right here.

Philips One Sonicare toothbrush features:

Designed with you in mind, Philips One is a big step up from manual brushing

Micro vibrations and tapered bristles made of soft nylon gently polish teeth for a brighter smile

Take your manual brushing experience to the next level by pairing regular brush motions with bristle micro-vibrations

2 Minute Timer with 30 second notifications; 3 month battery life

Dentists recommend replacing brush heads every 3 months

The One is made to travel so you can get that clean feeling any place. It’s sleek and lightweight and fits neatly into a compact travel case

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!