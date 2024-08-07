Samsung’s 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in silver down to one of the lowest prices at $299 (Reg. $430)

Walmart just dropped the silver 47mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic down to $298.96 shipped. This is regularly a $430 wearable at Samsung where it is currently fetching $360 with a lighter discount. Today’s deal on this larger 47mm model in silver is within $1 of our previous mention on Amazon, meaning it’s just a touch above the lowest price we have tracked for it. The LTE variant at $369.99 that’s down from its usual price of $480 is also within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, especially in silver, is one of our favorites around here, and it still has a unique look thanks to its rotating bezel. I know I’m not alone who prefers the rounded silver classic look over the new Watch Ultra’s oversized square face. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic still holds up well when it comes to the internals and its features, too. It still packs all of the health and fitness tracking tech, and you can even use it for messaging, navigation, and more. Other highlights include a Super AMOLED display with Sapphire Crystal glass, an always-on heart monitor, and more.

This deal on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, by the way, is not the only Samsung deal we spotted today. We’re also tracking the first straight up cash deal on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 that drops it to $949 from its usual price of $1,099.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features:

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features a timeless, iconic look and a bezel that just clicks with your style; It not only looks great, but it also rotates to give you easy access to all your apps. Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises. Zone in on the results you want with personalized heart rate zones. Watch scans your health data to provide HR zones tailored just for you; Target your preferred intensity to maintain the heart rate needed to achieve your goals. Get the insights to develop better sleep habits with Advanced Sleep Coaching.

