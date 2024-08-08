Apple’s official iPhone 15 Pro/Max MagSafe Clear Cases just hit new $29 Amazon all-time lows (41% off)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official iPhone 15 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe down at $28.98 shipped. You’ll also find this price live on the 15 Pro Max and 15 Plus models as well. This is a regularly $49 case that is now $3 under our previous mention to deliver the lowest price we can find. The iPhone 15 Pro model, for example, still regularly fetches the full $49 at Amazon with today’s deal landing as the lowest price we have ever tracked there since they released alongside Apple’s latest handsets last September.

While we are still tracking some of the official Apple silicone cases in various colors down at $28 (you’ll find some highlights right here and even more on the official Apple Amazon storefront), it’s time for some see-through clear action to show off your iPhone’s true colors.

Apple says its clear cases are crafted with a combination of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials to offer a snug fit that slides right over the side buttons. It delivers a “scratch-resistant” coating applied to both the interior and exterior that also helps to prevent yellowing over time.

From there, you can expect the built-in magnetic action to support all of your MagSafe accessories too – “this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.”

Apple Phone 15 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe features:

Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. And all materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing over time.

Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

Compatible with iPhone 15 Pro/Max/Plus

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!