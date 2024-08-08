ASUS’ new 27-inch ROG Strix 4K 160Hz gaming monitor is a steal at $383 ($116 off)

While you can still grab Alienware’s AW2724HF 27-inch 360Hz QHD display for $300, we just spotted another solid deal for those eyeing a 4K panel instead. Amazon is offering ASUS’ ROG Strix XG27UCS 27-inch 4K 160Hz gaming monitor for $382.99 shipped. This regularly $500 monitor is fairly new to the market, and today’s deal lands as the first big discount after it fell to $449 earlier this month. By cashing in on this deal, you can now save 23% or $116 on a display that’s suitable for high-end gaming. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this panel since its debut earlier this year in March.

The ASUS ROG Strix XG27YUCS gaming monitor that’s discounted today sports a 27-inch Fast IPS panel similar to the Alienware AW2724HF and a few others we mentioned recently. It’s a Display HDR400-certified 4K monitor with support for up to 160Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, and it also covers up to 95% of the DCI-P3 color space. This G-Sync compatible model also supports ASUS’ Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) to “eliminate ghosting and tearing” while gaming. Other highlights of the ROG Strix XG27UCS include a matte finish on the panel, a good selection of I/O including a Type-C PD port, and a sturdy base, among other things.

This, by the way, is not the only 4K gaming monitor that’s discounted right now. If you are looking for some alternatives to the ROG XG27UCS, then check out Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G7 4K 165Hz gaming monitor at $600. It sports a relatively bigger 32-inch panel and is down $500 from its usual price of $1,100.

ASUS ROG XG27UCS 27-inch 4K 160Hz gaming monitor features:

27-inch 3840 x 2160 4K HDR gaming monitor with ultrafast 160Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay

ASUS Fast IPS technology enables a 1ms response time (GTG) for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates

ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) technology enables ELMB together with variable refresh rate, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.

95% DCI-P3 color gamut with ASUS advanced gray-scale tracking technology ensures smoother color gradation delivered and uniformity

DisplayWidget Center enables easy monitor settings adjustments with a mouse

USB Type-C with DP Alt mode, meaning that you can connect your device with clutter-free set-up

What’s in the Box: DisplayPort cable, ROG pouch, ROG sticker, Power cord, Quick start guide, Warranty Card

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!