Bluetti’s AC200L LiFePo4 portable power station hits new $1,139 low ($860 off) in latest sale, more from $149

Bluetti has launched a Summer Holiday sale through August 22 that is taking up to $1,100 off a selection of reliable power stations and bundles alike – with extra savings in the form of exclusive coupons for certain models. A notable standout that’s hitting new lows is the AC200L Portable Power Station for $1,139.05 shipped, after using the exclusive discount code BLUETTI5OFF at checkout, matched at Amazon (including coupon code). Recently going for $1,999 after dropping off from its original $2,199 MSRP since 2024 began, the first five months of the year were spent repeating the same drop to $1,399, with June and July seeing things fall further to $1,299. Today you’ll be getting more savings than ever with this 43% markdown that takes $860 off the price tag and lands it at a new all-time low.

The AC200L power station makes a reliable addition to any camping or road trips, outdoor functions, and even emergency charging setups. It arrives built around a LiFePO4 battery for a longer lifespan and superior safety features over lithium-ion models, with a 2,400W power output and 11 ports to cover your devices and appliances: four ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, one car port, one RV port, and a NEMA TT-30 port.

It provides a 2,048Wh capacity that boasts expansion options up to 4,096Wh with a B230 expansion battery, up to 6,348Wh with two B210 batteries, or up to its max 8,192Wh capacity with two B300 batteries (all three sold separately). You’ll get an 80% charge in just 45 minutes when plugged into a standard wall outlet, or you can choose to connect up to its max 1,200W solar input that can fully recharge the battery in 1.7 to 2.2 hours. You’ll get the usual smart controls over its settings via your smartphone or tablet and through the BLUETTI app.

Bluetti AC200L Portable Power Station features:

2,400W AC Output / 3,600W Power Lifting Mode

Capacity: 2,048Wh

Expandable Up To 4,096Wh with 1×B230, or 8,192Wh with 2×B300 (6,348Wh with 2×B210)

0-80% Recharging in 45Mins with 2,400W AC Input

1,200W Max. Solar Input

6 Ways to Recharge (AC/Solar/Car/Generator/Lead Battery/AC+Solar)

Smart Control & Monitor in BLUETTI App via Bluetooth & WiFi

Quiet/20ms UPS/High-efficient

A P909D To Aviation cable is required if connecting to B210.

