Focusrite’s latest Scarlett 2i2 USB audio interface just hit its best price ever at $144.50

We are now tracking the best price ever on the latest Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 4th Gen USB Audio Interface at $144.49 shipped. While the single input bundle has jumped up to $140 from the regular $180, the 2i2 with a pair of inputs for say, a guitar and a microphone (or two mics), has now dropped from the regular $200 price tag to land at the lowest price we have ever tracked since its release last summer. Today’s deal lands at $9 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low on what is arguably one of the best at-home interfaces out there, in my opinion.

After getting a chance to test out the new 4th Gen Scarletts ahead of public release last year, much of my suspicions were confirmed – it’s literally just a better version of what was already a fantastic home studio/content-creator solution.

Today we are highlighting a particularly notable deal on the 2i2 model at just a few bucks above the price of the single – at a price like this there’s really no reason to get the Solo model. It features a pair of wonderful-sounding inputs for the price, output jacks for your speakers and headphones, and some peace of mind tech in the way of Auto Gain and Clip Safe to mitigate nasty distortion surprises on your recordings.

Front-mounted gain control with multi-color halo lighting, phantom power for your condenser mics, and Focusrite’s proprietary Air mode that adds a certain sparkle to your tracks are all at the ready here too.

A complete rundown of what you’re in for is waiting in our hands-on review right here.

Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 audio interface features:

The newest generation of Scarlett 2i2 makes it easy to get better recordings every time. Two of Focusrite’s most detailed ultra-low-noise mic pres. Studio-grade converters, with a huge 120dB dynamic range that matches what you’d find in a pro studio. Auto Gain, Clip Safe and a powerful 69dB of analogue gain make setting levels quick and easy so every take is a keeper. A complete recording toolkit includes Pro Tools Artist, Ableton Live Lite, and our Hitmaker Expansion software bundle; featuring Auto-Tune Access for Vocals, Softube Marshall Silver Jubilee 2555 for guitar, Native Instruments MASSIVE synth and more. Air mode lets you record with all the character of a big studio console.

