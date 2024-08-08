Nintendo Switch QuakeCon 2024 sale up to 85% off: DOOM games from $2, Wolfenstein II $6, Skyrim, more

Justin Kahn -
85% off From $2

Nintendo is celebrating QuakeCon this year with its usual annual eShop sale. Offering up to 85% in savings on everything from Bethesda classics to more recent releases on the publisher’s beloved shooters, this is a great time for Switch owners to shore up their digital libraries with particularly deep deals on DOOM games, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Wolfenstein titles from $6, and much more. Head below for a closer look at our top picks from the QuakeCon 2024 eShop sale. 

Nintendo’s QuakeCon 2024 eShop sale. 

The official QuakeCon 2024 stream begins very soon – you can watch it right here. And be sure to scope more of the best Switch game deals we are taking right now below:

