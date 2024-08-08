Nintendo Switch QuakeCon 2024 sale up to 85% off: DOOM games from $2, Wolfenstein II $6, Skyrim, more

Nintendo is celebrating QuakeCon this year with its usual annual eShop sale. Offering up to 85% in savings on everything from Bethesda classics to more recent releases on the publisher’s beloved shooters, this is a great time for Switch owners to shore up their digital libraries with particularly deep deals on DOOM games, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Wolfenstein titles from $6, and much more. Head below for a closer look at our top picks from the QuakeCon 2024 eShop sale.
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim $30 (Reg. $60)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $6 (Reg. $40)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood $5 (Reg. $20)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition $6 (Reg. $30)
- DOOM $8 (Reg. $40)
- DOOM 64$2 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 3 $4 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition $17.50 (Reg. $70)
- Quake + Quake II Enhanced Bundle $6 (Reg. $15)
- And even more…
The official QuakeCon 2024 stream begins very soon – you can watch it right here. And be sure to scope more of the best Switch game deals we are taking right now below:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $45 (Reg. $60)
- Princess Peach: Showtime! $45 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $17 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $42 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch Sports $28 (Reg. $40)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $42 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition $16 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Disney Illusion Island $28 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- And even more…
