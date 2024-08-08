Quit fighting over the car charger with this 4-port 101W USB-C unit at $9.50 Amazon low ($14 off)

LISEN’s official storefront on Amazon is now offering its 101W 4-port UBC-C car charger for $9.59 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. Folks without a Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. This is a fairly new charger that debuted a few weeks ago carrying a $24 price tag. Today’s deal takes $14 off its regular price with an impressive 58% discount to mark a new all-time low.

LISEN’s car charger that’s discounted today may not be as powerful as UGREEN’s 130W charger which is down to $21 from its usual price of $30, but it offers more ports than most car chargers out there. You’re looking at three Type-C ports with up to 65W power along with a single USB-A port that can deliver up to 36W. It can power four devices simultaneously, which should be enough for most users. LISEN also includes a braided USB-C to USB-C cable, ensuring you can put it to work straight out of the box without buying new ones.

If you are looking for something different than a regular USB car charger, then consider checking out LISEN’s 2-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch car charger for $32.50. This is one of the more unique options we’ve seen with secure magnetic connections for both devices, and it’s down from its usual price of $40 right now.

LISEN 101W 4-Port USB-C Car Charger features:

The 2024 latest upgrade cigarette lighter adapter has one QC3.0 Usb port and 3 PD3.0 Type C ports , Charge 4 devices such as Android,iphone,ipad and laptop at the same time does not result in slow charging.

PD 3.0 type c port output 65W(max), 8X faster than 2.1A charger, charges most Android devices from 0% to 80% within 25 minutes. QC 3.0 port output 36W, charges iPhone 15 Pro from 0-50% in just 20 minutes.Which is 5 times faster than a standard usb c car adapter. It is suitable for all USB devices to provide super charging requirements.

Multi port usb c car charger fast charging is designed for family and big group charging simultaneously, power up all devices in your car at once.Perfect when you have kids fighting over the Car USB Charger Multi Port! Everyone kept their electronics charged without fighting to share cords.Best gifts for your trip.

