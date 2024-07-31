At $21, UGREEN’s 130W USB-C car charger is both powerful and affordable (30% off)

The official UGREEN storefront over at Amazon is now offering its 130W USB-C Car Charger for $20.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. Bearing in mind that this unit usually sells for $30, today’s deal does in fact offer up 30% in savings. This amounts to $9 off and comes within just $1 of the all-time low that we saw just once before. This is an affordable way to ensure you’re able to top off smartphones, tablets, and even laptops while on the go. Continue reading to learn more about this car charger.

Outfitted with a USB-A port and dual Type-C outputs, this car charger is ready to dish out up to 130W of power simultaneously. This paves the way for topping off an iPhone, iPad, and MacBook at the same time, and at a rapid pace. The bottom USB-C port can provide 100W of juice, which is bound to get your laptop battery refueled ahead of your next stop.

If you want even more power, don’t overlook yesterday’s deal on Baseus’ 160W car charger at $33. While it costs a bit more, it is about as powerful as they come, with Anker narrowly beating it when it launched a 167.5W model that hit the scene back in May. Oh, and don’t forget about this 10K power bank that’s down to only $12. Drop by our hub for smartphone accessories to see what else catches your eye.

UGREEN 130W USB-C Car Charger features:

3-in-1 Simultaneous Charging: The USB-C2, USB-C1 and USB-A ports support the maximum power of 100W, 30W, and 22.5W respectively when used alone. The dual PD Car Charger has 3 ports for high-speed charging your devices. The fast charge car adapter charges a MacBook Pro in less than 1.5 hours, an iPhone 15 to 100% in about 1.5 hours, or an iPad Pro/Air in around 2 hours

Safe Charging: This 3-port USB C car cigarette lighter charger is equipped with smart chips to protect your devices against overheating, short circuit, overvoltage and over-current, ensuring your safety and that of your devices

