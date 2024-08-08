Samsung’s 2024 flagship 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor with Gaming Hub hits $468 all-time low (Reg. $700)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSamsung
Reg. $700 $468
2024 model Samsung 32-Inch M8 (M80D) Series 4K UHD Smart Monitor

This year Samsung refreshed its Smart Monitor lineup and we are now tracking a deep deal on what is arguably the best of them all. Regularly $700, you can now score the 2024 model Samsung 32-Inch M8 (M80D) Series 4K UHD Smart Monitor with Streaming TV down at $467.90 shipped. Currently on sale for $550 directly from Samsung, you’re looking at 33% in savings, or over $232 off the going rate via Amazon right now. While you will find some of the more affordable and less premium models on sale down below, this is the latest flagship Smart Monitor from the brand at a new Amazon all-time low. 

As we have detailed in the past, the Samsung Smart Monitors are far more than just an elegant display for your headless Mac, PC, laptop, or otherwise. You can access your streaming services without even using a computer, as well as productivity apps and the Samsung Gaming Hub – “instantly play the biggest games from top streaming partners, with no PC or console needed.”

There’s an onboard hub of sorts (USB-C, HDMI, and USB-C ports), and you can connect a keyboard and muse to it and then instantly use them across several devices – “seamlessly drag and drop content across the Smart Monitor, a Galaxy Tab & Galaxy mobile device, streamlining your workflow.” 

This model even comes with a SolarCell Remote with a solar charging panel on its back to mitigate the need for battery changing. 

Samsung Smart Monitor deals:

Samsung 32-Inch M8 (M80D) Smart Monitor features:

Pictures with precision, UHD resolution ensures every piece of content is brought to life beautifully; HDR 10+ support creates brighter brights and darker darks, for more nuanced settings without losing any vivid detail. Stream OTT content directly from monitor or tune into Samsung TV Plus¹ to get live TV channels & on-demand content at zero cost; Need to make the most out of a small space or want a 2nd TV? The Smart Monitor is the best choice. The Smart Monitor combines cutting-edge design with ergonomic features and a slim, stylish look; Its height-adjustable stand, which also tilts & pivots, ensures the optimal viewing angle for maximum comfort. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Give your 13-inch M2 iPad an Apple display vibe with UG...
Today’s best iOS app price drops: Little Big Work...
Score a copy of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on Swit...
Score Samsung’s 34-inch 175Hz Odyssey OLED G8 gam...
First straight cash deal on new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ul...
Focusrite’s latest Scarlett 2i2 USB audio interfa...
Anker debuts another 240W 8-in-1 Prime Charging Station...
ASUS’ new 27-inch ROG Strix 4K 160Hz gaming monit...
Load more...
Show More Comments