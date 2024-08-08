Score a copy of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on Switch down at $24 today (Reg. $40), more

Nintendo is now offering the latest Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on the eShop down at $23.99 from the usual $40 price tag. This digital copy is the lowest price we can find right now, but if you want the physical boxed edition, Amazon has it down at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35 right now. The current Amazon price is matching the lowest we have tracked there. This is Ubisoft’s latest take on the classic Prince of Persia IP that began way back in the late ‘80s. It presents a brand new story alongside more action-focused gameplay and combat across a range of biomes as players explore a “cursed Persian-inspired world filled with larger-than-life landmarks.” Head below for more.
Summer Nintendo Switch game sale:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $45 (Reg. $60)
- Princess Peach: Showtime! $45 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $17 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $42 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch Sports $28 (Reg. $40)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $42 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition $16 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Disney Illusion Island $28 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- And even more…
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $23 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $31 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $39 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $4 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- XboxBorderlands Franchise Sale up to 90% off
- Xbox Beyond Ultimate Game Sale up to 60% off
- RoboCop Rogue City $30 (Reg. $60)
- Skull and Bones Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Superstars $18 (Reg. $30+)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 $56 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock (physical) $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
