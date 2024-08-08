Score a copy of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on Switch down at $24 today (Reg. $40), more

Nintendo is now offering the latest Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on the eShop down at $23.99 from the usual $40 price tag. This digital copy is the lowest price we can find right now, but if you want the physical boxed edition, Amazon has it down at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35 right now. The current Amazon price is matching the lowest we have tracked there. This is Ubisoft’s latest take on the classic Prince of Persia IP that began way back in the late ‘80s. It presents a brand new story alongside more action-focused gameplay and combat across a range of biomes as players explore a “cursed Persian-inspired world filled with larger-than-life landmarks.” Head below for more.

