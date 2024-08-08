Score four Matter-ready smart plugs at $6 apiece (Amazon low, 34% off)

Linkind’s official storefront on Amazon is offering the 4-pack of its Matter-ready smart plugs for $22.99 Prime shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon is clipped. Folks without a Prime membership can checkout with items worth over $35 for free shipping. The 4-pack of these plugs launched at $90, but it has been fetching closer to $35 over the last few months. Today’s on-page coupon code delivers a 34% discount, matching the lowest price we have tracked. The 2-pack is also selling for $16.99 Prime shipped, down from its $19 usual going rate.

The highlight of these smart plugs is that they feature Matter support, with which you can easily control them alongside other Matter-supported gear. It’s very easy to set up and get started with one of these, and they work well with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or Samsung SmartThings ecosystems. You can control these smart plugs from anywhere via the app, and you can even use your voice to control them with Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, and more. Notably, the Linkind smart plugs also support an automatic device shutdown feature, meaning you can set timers to shut down the connected device and reduce energy usage.

If you are looking to add more Matter-ready accessories to your smart home, then grab a pair of TP-Link’s multicolor Matter smart bulbs at just $15 today instead of $30 price.

Linkind Matter-ready smart plug features:

With Matter, Skip the step of downloading and registering multiple manufacturers’ apps every time you buy a new device. Instead, head straight to certified smart home platforms like Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, or AiDot to control all your Matter devices.

Once you’ve set up your Matter-certified devices on your LAN, they’ll be able to communicate with each other directly, using the Matter protocol. This means that if your home internet connection goes offline, your Matter-certified devices will still be able to communicate and be controlled within your LAN, without relying on the internet or cloud services.

Use the app to turn electronics on before you arrive home and off after you leave, no matter where you are. Using the smart plug that work with alexa manage your power usage and save money.

Control linkind homekit plug using simple voice commands through Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings, without the need for physical input such as buttons or switches.

