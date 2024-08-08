Scoop up a pair of TP-Link’s Multicolor Matter Smart Bulbs at $15 (Up to 50% off, today only)

Justin Kahn -
Best BuySmart HomeTP-Link
50% off $15
chart, funnel chart

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering a 2-pack of TP-Link’s Tapo Multicolor Matter Smart Bulbs for $14.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (sign up here for free). Regularly listed at $30 at Best Buy, this up to 50% off and the lowest price we can find. Very similar 2-packs are selling on Amazon for $18 today and very rarely dip below $17. All things considered, especially coming from a well known brand like TP-Link, it’s hard to go wrong at $7.50 a pop for Matter bulbs.

As you can see on the official TP-Link site (and on the Best Buy listing), the TL135E model bulbs on sale today here are indeed Matter-certified to seamlessly integrate with other compatible products across the Alexa, HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings platforms. This makes for an ultimately much more fluid and streamlined control experience, not to mention the fact that you are no longer forced into a particular ecosystem (providing all of the gear you have is Matter-supported that is). 

From there, you can expect the usual value-packed TP-Link smart bulb setup with 1100 lumens of brightness and your choice across million of color options, dimming, light temperature, and more from within the Tapo app. That’s on top of scheduling and timers, the no hub-required operation, and Away Mode – “instantly turn connected devices on/off wherever you are via the Tapo app. Turn on away mode to simulate someone being at home.”

Go head straight over to our smart home hub for more including notable deals on Anker’s eufy permanent outdoor lights for $100, this offer on Segway’s Navimow H series robot lawn mowers from $1,299 low, and Govee’s Siri-ready 42-inch smart tower fan at $69 (47% off), just to name a few. 

TL135E is Tapo’s Matter-Compatible high-lumen multicolor smart bulb that seamlessly integrates with certified smart home platforms, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings. With 1100 lumens of crisp, high-quality lighting, it is ideal for any space in your home that requires brighter lighting. You can easily design scenarios for your daily routine or activities by customizing the schedule, light brightness, light temperature, and colors–with millions of hues to choose from via the Tapo app. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
TP-Link

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Upgrade to a Nespresso Vertuo Deluxe espresso and coff...
Complete your look with this classic Timex green dial w...
Greenworks’ 80V 42-inch electric zero-turn riding mow...
Bluetti’s AC200L LiFePo4 portable power station h...
Rocking an 11-inch iPad Air? ESR’s affordable Reb...
Quit fighting over the car charger with this 4-port 101...
Robot emoji status updates await on UGREEN’s groo...
Last chance to learn 14 languages and save 76% on a lif...
Load more...
Show More Comments