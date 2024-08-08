Scoop up a pair of TP-Link’s Multicolor Matter Smart Bulbs at $15 (Up to 50% off, today only)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering a 2-pack of TP-Link’s Tapo Multicolor Matter Smart Bulbs for $14.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (sign up here for free). Regularly listed at $30 at Best Buy, this up to 50% off and the lowest price we can find. Very similar 2-packs are selling on Amazon for $18 today and very rarely dip below $17. All things considered, especially coming from a well known brand like TP-Link, it’s hard to go wrong at $7.50 a pop for Matter bulbs.

As you can see on the official TP-Link site (and on the Best Buy listing), the TL135E model bulbs on sale today here are indeed Matter-certified to seamlessly integrate with other compatible products across the Alexa, HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings platforms. This makes for an ultimately much more fluid and streamlined control experience, not to mention the fact that you are no longer forced into a particular ecosystem (providing all of the gear you have is Matter-supported that is).

From there, you can expect the usual value-packed TP-Link smart bulb setup with 1100 lumens of brightness and your choice across million of color options, dimming, light temperature, and more from within the Tapo app. That’s on top of scheduling and timers, the no hub-required operation, and Away Mode – “instantly turn connected devices on/off wherever you are via the Tapo app. Turn on away mode to simulate someone being at home.”

TP-Link Tapo Multicolor Matter Smart Bulb features:

TL135E is Tapo’s Matter-Compatible high-lumen multicolor smart bulb that seamlessly integrates with certified smart home platforms, including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings. With 1100 lumens of crisp, high-quality lighting, it is ideal for any space in your home that requires brighter lighting. You can easily design scenarios for your daily routine or activities by customizing the schedule, light brightness, light temperature, and colors–with millions of hues to choose from via the Tapo app.

