Give your 13-inch M2 iPad an Apple display vibe with UGREEN’s magnetic stand at new $55 low (Reg. $80)

Head over to Amazon right now to find the official UGREEN storefront offering its Magnetic 12.9/13-inch iPad Pro/Air Stand for $54.99 shipped once the on-page $15 off coupon has been clipped. Usually sold for $80, today’s offer takes an impressive $25 off to send more than 31% in savings your way. Until now, the best price we’ve tracked was $60, so you’re now able to cash in on a brand new all-time low. Bear in mind that this stand is not compatible with the new 13-inch M4 iPad Pro since Apple tweaked the magnetic layout around back. Outside of that, a large majority of models are supported. Head below for those details and more.

If you’re rocking a new 13-inch M2 iPad Air or a 3rd to 6th generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, this magnetic stand is ready to give your tablet an Apple Studio Display makeover. This is great way to go all-in on iPad by giving yourself a quick way to magnetically attach your device to a stand and get to work. Simply pair your preferred keyboard and mouse and you’ll be all set. An aluminum construction paired with two adjustable hinges and a swiveling base make this a solid option for iPad enthusiasts.

Folks that want to take a more traditional route can opt for this triple monitor mount at $48 shipped. This deal takes 20% off and offers up the best price we’ve tracked in years. And if you want to keep your iPhone and Apple Watch topped off and docked while in the car, be sure to peek at this LISEN’s new 2-in-1 MagSafe charger at $32.50.

UGREEN Magnetic iPad Stand features:

iPad Pro Compatibility: Designed specifically for the iPad Pro 12.9, the Magnetic iPad Stand ensures a perfect fit and secure hold for your device.

Strong Magnetic Connection: Enjoy a worry-free, hands-free experience with a secure magnetic connection that holds your iPad Pro firmly in place. Case removal is recommended for best results.

Adjustable Design: The UGREEN iPad stand features adjustable hinges for easy switching between portrait and landscape mode, as well as height adjustments. Perfect for drawing, working, and gaming.

