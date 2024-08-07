Streamline your work or battlestation with this triple monitor mount at $48 (Best in years, 20% off)

The official WALI storefront over at Amazon is now offering its Triple Monitor Mount for $47.99 shipped. Usually sold for $60, today’s deal takes 20% off to deliver $12 in savings. Historically speaking, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked in years, with $50 being the best since October 2021. Prior to that, we did see it fall to $42.50, but face it, that’s a very long time ago at this point. Learn more about what you can expect from this monitor mount down below.

It doesn’t matter if you already use several monitors or are looking to expand your setup, this triple monitor stand will keep things looking streamlined and allow you to dial everything in just the way you like. You’ll be able to boost ergonomics while dialing up immersion, as well. Each arm can support a monitor that weighs up to 22 pounds and spans 27 inches in size. I’m using a dual monitor solution as I write this and cannot recommend mounts like this highly enough.

Take tidiness to the next level when you also grab this 148-piece cable management kit at $9.50 Prime shipped. You’re looking at a new low that ushers in 21% of savings, as well. And if you’re using a laptop as your daily driver, consider docking it with UGREEN’s solid aluminum vertical laptop stand at $16. Find more deals like these in our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides.

WALI Triple Monitor Mount features:

  • Compatibility: Fit most LCD, LED flat screen TVs and monitors up to 27 inches, and support weight up to 22 lbs. per arm. Adapt to mounting holes 75x75mm or 100x100mm. The plates are detachable and height adjustable.
  • Double Benefits: Double efficiency and productivity to make working or relaxing that much more comfortable. Side Arms extend and retract, tilt to change reading angles, and rotate from landscape to portrait mode.
  • Sturdy Construction: The high-grade material ensures a strong and stable connection with your monitor screen. The elegant engineering keeps your work space looking modern and sleek.

