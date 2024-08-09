Treat yourself to a gorgeous 2024 LG 65-inch C4 OLED Smart TV at the $1,697 low (Over $1,000 off)

The LG C3 OLED series smart TVs from last year were among, and remain, some of the most beloved in the organic LED category for many, 9to5Toys readers included. And Amazon just knocked the 2024 65-inch LG evo C4 Series OLED Smart TV down to its best price ever. Regularly $2,700, you can land one down at $1,696.99 shipped to deliver $1,003 in savings and the lowest price we have ever tracked. This same model is also seeing a deep deal over at Best Buy today where it is selling for $1,699.99 shipped. All of the details are waiting down below.

It is worth noting that you can land last year’s C3 model down at $1,597 on Amazon right now, but we have seen that one go for less than that – most recently just under $1,300 via Woot. For now, we are talking about the brand new C4 model here today at its lowest price yet.

For many, the LG C series smart TVs are basically the best-of-the-best when it comes to OLED models that, at least with the deals we feature, are actually attainable for some.

The C4 delivers LG’s flagship OLED technology “with over 8 million self-lit pixels” and a 120Hz refresh rate powered by the α9 AI Processor Gen7. This model features built-in Amazon Alexa voice commands alongside NVIDIA Adaptive Sync and AMD Adaptive Sync for smooth gaming action as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2, support for Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit gear with four HDMI 2.1 inputs.

It certainly isn’t the most affordable TV out there – we featured a regularly $450 55-inch Google smart TV this morning from TCL at just $180 – but it is a real sight to behold when it comes to gaming, TV shows, sports, and movies.

Otherwise, hit up our smart TV deal hub for even more discounted options.

LG evo C4 Series OLED Smart TV features:

The advanced LG OLED evo C4-Series is better than ever. The LG OLED evo C4 is powered by the next-gen α9 Gen7 AI Processor —exclusively made for LG OLED—for ultra-realistic picture and sound along with boosted brightness for luminosity and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms.¹ AI-assisted deep learning analyzes what you’re watching to choose the best picture and sound setting for your content. The C4’s almost invisible bezel, ensures it blends with your surroundings. When you’re finished watching, display art, photos and other content make the C4 a versatile statement piece. Search less and stream more, thanks to the next generation of AI technology from LG webOS 24. Dolby Vision for extraordinary color, contrast and brightness, plus Dolby Atmos² for sound you can feel all around you. And FILMMAKER MODE allows you to see films just as the director intended.

