Bring home Apple’s previous-gen M1 iPad Air today down at $399, or refurb at $320

Walmart is stepping in today with another one of its deep deals on a previous-generation piece of kit for folks who don’t need the latest and greatest with the Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air 5th Gen down at $399 shipped. It’s certainly not the new M2 iPad Air, but we are talking about an originally $599 iPad seeing one of its best price drops we have tracked all time. The next best price is the Best Buy Geek Squad refurbished listing down at $319.99. We recently detailed some deals on ultra-affordable previous-generation Apple tablets alongside the iPad 10 and current-generation iPad mini starting from $229, and now you can add this 2022 iPad Air to the list as a more capable option with arguably the best form-factor of the bunch – this model on sale here today was basically my personal favorite iPad and a beloved model across the internet for the most part.

To further highlight how notable today’s price is, this is essentially matching the lowest price we ever tracked on Amazon when this model was still available there – it quickly dropped to $399 there earlier this year before selling out quite quickly, and it lands at over $100 or more under the best renewed price you’ll find there right now. The most affordable new M2 iPad Air starts at $549.

The Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air 5th Gen will indeed be supported by the upcoming padOS 18 this fall and remains a notable option for casual users and those looking to score the Air form-factor at the lowest possible price. Another thing to keep in mind is that this is not a Bionic chip machine, it is indeed running on Apple’s M1 silicon with 12MP front and back cameras systems featuring Center Stage, Touch ID, Wi-Fi 6, “all-day battery life,” and come equipped with the USB-C port that opens iPad up to a world of peripherals.

M1 iPad Air features:

10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating

Apple M1 chip with Neural Engine

12MP Wide camera

12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB of storage

Available in blue, purple, pink, starlight, and space gray

Stereo landscape speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

All-day battery life

Wi-Fi 6

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

Works with Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

iPadOS 15 is uniquely powerful, easy to use, and designed for the versatility of iPad

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!