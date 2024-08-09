ASUS’ ROG RYUO III 240 ARGB liquid CPU cooler with Anime Matrix LED down to $120 low ($80 off)

Newegg is offering ASUS’ ROG RYUO III ARGB AIO liquid CPU cooler for $119.99 shipped once you enter promo code AUGG29 at the checkout. That’s $80 less than its usual going rate of $200 at various retailers. Outside of a brief drop to $107.50 back in April on Amazon where it’s currently fetching $127.50 instead of $200, this is the best price we have tracked for this liquid CPU cooler. Today’s 40% discount, which shaves $80 off its price tag, drops it within $20 of the lowest price.

The ROG RYUO III liquid CPU cooler features ASUS’ 8th gen Asetek pump with a 3-phase motor to deliver reliable cooling with good flow. The highlight of this AIO, however, is the brand’s signature Anime Matrix mini LED array that can display core system stats, custom animations, and ROG-exclusive anime content. The unit which is down to $120 today comes with a 240mm radiator, but you can also buy ROG RYO III 360 with a bigger radiator for $164.34, down from its usual price of around $250. Both variants, as the name suggests, come with ARGB fans — two ROG AF 12S ARGB fans for the 240mm model, and three for the bigger 360mm variant. This cooler is compatible with most modern CPU sockets out there including LGA 1700, 1200, AM4, and AM5.

This particular CPU cooler would pair nicely with AMD’s Ryzen 9000 series desktop CPUs that debuted yesterday. You’ll need an aftermarket cooler to cool both the Ryzen 5 9600X and the Ryzen 7 9700X, so consider grabbing this one if you want to go with an AIO liquid cooler.

ASUS ROG RYUO III 240 ARGB AIO liquid cooler features:

The latest 8th gen Asetek pump equipped 3 phase motor pump delivers ultimate cooling performance with higher flow and lower impedance.

The ASUS-exclusive Anime Matrix is a mini LED array that can display ROG-exclusive anime content, core system stats, and customize animations.

Premium ROG ARGB fans deliver highly airflow and mutely noise.

Aluminum masterpiece craft with vacuum coat lens achieve flagship aesthetics.

CPU Socket Support: AMD: AM4, AM5 TR4 Intel: LGA 1700, 1200, 115x,1366, 2011, 2011-3, 2066

