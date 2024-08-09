Summer heat has nearly peaked, it’s time to head outside with this sectional sofa set at $207 (Reg. $280)

Amazon is now offering this Greesum Outdoor Sectional Sofa Set for $206.99 shipped. Usually listed at $280, you’re able to have it shipped to your door while scoring $73 off or 26% in savings. Even more notable is that this marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked just one time before. Now that summer heat has just about peaked, this is the perfect time to get outdoors and enjoy more moderate and comfortable temperatures. Head down below to learn more.

This outdoor-ready sofa features a sectional design that lets you tweak the layout until it’s just right for your space. Not only can a couple of people grab a seat, they’ll also benefit from a footrest and two side tables. Since it can all be moved around and reconfigured, you’ll be able to create additional seating whenever the need may arise. With more than a month of summer left and the entirety of fall ahead of us, there’s plenty of time to enjoy your outdoor area.

While we’re still a little ways off, holidays are coming. For many, this means they’ll need to pull lights out of storage and get to work when it’s frigid outside. You can get ahead of all that and add a year-round glow to your home with Anker’s permanent outdoor lights from $100. Once you’re done, you’ll be able to switch light colors from the palm of your hand, schedule when they come on, and so much more.

Greesum Outdoor Sectional Sofa Set features:

Unique storage and coffee table function in one, giving you space to store extra pillows or personal items. The coffee table can not only be used as a sleeper sofa but can also be stored under the ottoman to save space.

The Wicker Lover’s Chair Set is made of all-weather rattan and a sturdy steel frame to ensure longevity. Each seat can support up to 330 lbs. Filled with highly resilient foam, the cushions are waterproof. They can be removed when it rains.

The wide and deep conversation set offers relaxation for 2 people. The thick elasticated cushion is comfortable and is a good sitting height. Sit down with your feet up after a busy day, forget about fatigue and enjoy your leisure time completely.

