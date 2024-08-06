Brighten up your home with Anker’s eufy permanent outdoor lights for $100 today (50% off)

The official eufy storefront on Amazon is now offering the best price we have tracked for 50-feet of its E120 Permanent Outdoor Lights for $99.98 shipped. This regularly $200 lighting set is currently seeing a solid 50% discount, dropping it $30 below its previous all-time low from June. These lights that are designed to provide a permanent outdoor lighting solution have never sold for less than today’s low on Amazon. Folks looking to cover a relatively bigger home can also score the 100-feet variant for $179.99, which is also down 40% from its usual price of $300.

This permanent outdoor lighting set has a dual-LED design, meaning there’s an RGB LED and a dedicated 3000K warm-white LED in each node, giving you more options to customize than a regular RGB lighting solution. You can control these lights from your phone using the connected app, and the brand also says you can leverage its AI-powered light design to “input any occasion, holiday, or mood, and watch as the AI crafts bespoke light effects for you.” The best thing about installing a customizable permanent outdoor lighting solution like this, however, is being able to keep your house looking nice and bright all year long and then quickly changing to some festive lights around the holidays.

Feel free to stop by our smart home guide to find more gadgets like meat thermometers, robot lawn mowers, and more, that'll make your life easier.

Anker’s eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights feature:

Dual-LED Design for Stunning Lighting: The dual-LED design has a RGB LED and a dedicated 3000K warm-white LED in each node. Choose to illuminate your walls in brilliant colors or a soft 60 Lumen warm-white light for an elegant accent.

Endless Light Themes with AI: Along with preset themes and full customization, the eufyLife App features AI-powered light design. Input any occasion, holiday, or mood, and watch as the AI crafts bespoke light effects for you.

DIY Installation: Installation is a breeze with our tape and clip installation which adheres to most surfaces effortlessly. Screws are also provided for reinforcement.

