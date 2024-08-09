Huge 53% discount knocks FlexiSpot’s OC2 ergonomic office chair to $70 (Reg. $150)

FlexiSpot via Amazon is now offering its OC2 Ergonomic Office Chair for $69.99 shipped once you clip the on-page $50 off coupon and apply promo code FSCHAIR216 during checkout. Today’s combined deal with the on-page coupon and promo code takes an impressive 53% or $80 off a regularly $150 office chair from a brand we recommend — and use — a lot around here. Its current price beats our previous mention from last month by $2, marking a new all-time low.

This ergonomic office chair from FlexiSpot features adjustable lumbar support and backrest with 30 degrees of motion for comfortable seating. The OC2 model has fixed armrests, but you get height and tilt adjustment that lets you tweak your seating position and posture properly to go with your desk. It also has a spacious seat with a thick sponge cushion to keep you comfortable on those days when you have long hours. We haven’t reviewed the exact model that is discounted today, but you can check out our review of the higher-end C7 and OC4-V2 models to get a good idea of the kind of chairs FlexiSpot churns out. They’re quite reliable and offer a good value for your money.

If you’re looking for more options, then the deal we tracked a couple of days back on RESPAWN’s 110 gaming chair at $84.14 is still live and kicking. It’s down 49% from its usual price of $165, and it’s also a great option to consider if you’re looking for an ergonomic chair for your setup.

FlexiSpot OC2 Ergonomic Office Chair features:

This FlexiSpot Desk Chair is designed to conform to the natural curvature of your spine, providing optimal support and comfort during long hours of sitting and helping to alleviate back pain and promote a healthier sitting posture

This ergonomic chair is suitable for your living room, study room, meeting room, and office. You can use it as a computer chair/gaming chair/office chair/task chair

This chair features dynamic lumbar support(gentle 10-degree recline movable). This design allows the lumbar support to move with your body, providing vital support to your lower back

