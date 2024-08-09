New low knocks LISEN’s powerful 170W car charger with 3 ports, 140W Type-C to $23 (42% off)

Courtesy of the official LISEN storefront on Amazon, you can now score its 170W Car Charger with 240W USB-C cable for $22.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. Don’t forget to clip the on-page $4 off coupon to see the discounted price during checkout. Today’s 42% discount drops this $40 car charger to a price that beats our previous mention from June by $2, marking a new all-time low on Amazon.

There aren’t too many powerful and reliable car chargers out there with an output of over 100W, and this model from LISEN beats both Anker’s 167.5W and Baseus’ 160W models with its 170W output. It gives you a total of three ports, so the power is distributed between a 140W USB-C port, 30W Type-C, and 30W USB-A. What’s also great about this car charger is that it even comes with a 3.3-foot 240W USB-C braided cable that you can use with its primary USB-C port. Not only can this charger power all your gear at the same time, but it can do so quite quickly with a lot of power output.

If you are looking for something a little lighter on your wallet, then you can also check out Baseus’ retractable 60W USB-C car charger at $10, down from its usual price of $20. Folks looking for something unique can also consider LISEN’s 2-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch car charger at $32.50. It offers a secure magnetic connection for your devices and is currently down from its usual going rate of $40.

170W MUTIPLE FAST CHARGING: Experience the pinnacle of charging technology with the LISEN 170W fast charging USB C car charger. Equipped with USB-C2 + USB-C1 ports supporting PD 3.1 & QC 4.0 up to 140W and 30W, and a USB-A port offering QC30W, this fast car charger is compatible with PD3.0, QC4.0, PPS, and QC3.0 fast charging protocols. Power up three devices simultaneously at once for your MacBook, iPad, cellphone, or other USB C devices , optimizing your time on the road with a total output of 170W.

240W USB C-C CABLE INCLUDED: Enhance your charging setup, our Fast usbc car charger with the included 3.3 ft nylon-braided USB-C to USB-C cable, designed for durability with an Anti-break SR and tough nylon build. It supports a 240W output and is compatible with PD 4.0/3.1 and QC 5.0/4.0, making it and our fast car charger usb c as the ultimate companion for charging all USB-C devices compatible with Android to Apple USB C products.

