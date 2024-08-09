Save $110 on Samsung’s latest 10.9-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet starting from $340

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE starting at $339.99 shipped to give folks another shot at scoring a Galaxy Tab without spending flagship S9 money. This model launched in fall 2023 at $450 and is currently fetching as much directly from Samsung. While we did see a fleeting deal for less during the summer Prime event for a couple days, this is otherwise within $10 of the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Today’s deal is live on the gray and mint colorways. 

Alongside the $110 in savings we are seeing here today, you’re looking at a notable chance to land a mid-range Galaxy tablet at roughly $420 under the sale price on the base model Galaxy Tab S9. While that one is currently starting at $761.76 on Amazon right now, or $158 off the regular $920 price tag for the lowest price we can find, that’s still more than $100 over the best price we have tracked. 

Another thing to quickly point out here on the other end of the spectrum, this morning saw Samsung’s super-affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ drop down to $170 shipped for folks looking for a casual tablet experience or perhaps something for the kids. 

As for the S9 FE, you’re looking at Samsung’s latest entry to its S9 lineup with an Exynos chipset – arguably the main difference between it and the flagship models – as well as a 2304 by 1440 (WUXGA+) 10.9-inch display. The internal storage starts at 128GB (expandable to 1TB via a microSD card) with 6GB of RAM and a pair of cameras that deliver 12MP and 8MP resolutions apiece. The IP68 rating on this machine is also a nice touch, helping it to remain safe and sound from mishaps and the elements.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE features:

Start every adventure with a large, beautiful 10.9″ screen. Whether you’re a multitasker, a gamer or a devoted movie watcher, you’ll feel closer to the action. Plus, dual speakers make everything sound amazing. With a tablet this powerful, portable and fun, you’ll never want to put it down. Go up to 18 hours with a long-lasting battery and get a full charge in less than 90 minutes with Super Fast Charging. The latest Exynos chipset lets you own the day and stay in touch. Cross off your to-do list and video chat with your college roomie miles away. Whatever you’re doing, Galaxy Tab S9 FE makes for rich experiences.

