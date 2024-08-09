Samsung’s super-affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ at $170, or grab it in the ‘Kids Edition’ config at the best price yet

While we did track a fleeting deal on Prime Day for less, Amazon has once again dropped the price on Samsung’s ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ down to $169.99 shipped. This is a regularly $220 tablet that is currently $10 under the Samsung direct sale price to deliver the lowest we can find. This is the third-best discount we have tracked since launch, landing within $27 of the all-time low we tracked for just a couple days last month. But this deal can also yield the lowest total yet on what is effectively the new Kids Edition configuration too. Details below.

While Samsung did just re-package this tablet as the Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition, it is literally the same model as the one we are featuring on sale above but with a the new Puffy Case and a $270 list price. Just keep in mind, if you are looking to land the affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ for the kids, you can score the tablet at Amazon for $170 today and then just buy the Puffy kid-friendly case at Samsung for $35 and stil come out well below the $270 list on the Kids Edition – this, in some ways, is the best price drop we have tracked on what is essentially the same as the Kids Edition model.

You can get a detailed breakdown on the Kids Edition launch over at 9to5Google.

As a quick refresher, the Galaxy Tab A9+ makes for a great casual tablet for you or the kids with a seriously enticing price tag. Packing in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip with an 11-inch 90Hz FHD+ display alongside a 7,040mAh battery and expandable storage options by way of the onboard microSD card slot. That’s on top of access to Samsung Kids – “lets you shape a safer environment for your child to happily explore and connect with the digital world.”

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features:

Meet your go to device for on-the-go family fun Galaxy Tab A9+. A bright, engaging 11″ screen is perfect for every family member to do what they love. Whether they’re enjoying a show, unwinding with a game, or catching up on schoolwork or day to day tasks, an upgraded chipset makes every experience feel smooth and easy. You can even open multiple apps at the same time and get all your everyday tasks done quickly. Use it for hours without worrying about power and keep everything you love together with plenty of storage space.

