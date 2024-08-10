Satechi’s Mac mini/Studio Hub and Stand with the NVMe SSD enclosure falls back to $80 today

Prime Day pricing has returned on the wonderful Satechi Mac mini Hub and Stand with SSD at $79.99 shipped. The brand’s Amazon storefront has once again brought back the straight up 20% price drop to match our previous mention and deliver the lowest price we can find. There was a targeted offer very few folks had a shot at for less, but this is otherwise on par with the best of the year. Arguably the best accessory out there for Mac mini (this one is compatible with the M1/M2/M2 Pro models) and Mac Studio owners, it regularly fetches $100 and has now fallen back down to $80.

For those unfamiliar here, the latest Satechi Mac Mini Hub and Stand does exactly what it says on the tin. It is a form-fitting hub that rests directly beneath your headless Mac with a design, as I have highlighted previously, that looks like it could have come straight out of Cupertino.

It delivers a 10Gb/s USB-C data port, three USB-A data ports, micro/SD card readers, and a 3.5mm audio jack to your Mac mini/Studio rig alongside the onboard NVMe SSD enclosure. You can pop in an SSD here to effectively increase your almost, internal storage capabilities without having to pull out a portable SSD or have one resting atop your work surface all the time. It is easily one of our favorite Mac mini accessories out there.

Keep your Mac Mini running smoothly with built-in air vents that promote effective temperature regulation and airflow. Maintain optimal performance while utilizing multiple connected devices.

Satechi Mac Mini Hub & Stand features:

Internal Storage Expansion – Maximize your Mac Mini’s capabilities with a revolutionary USB C hub designed to support M.2 SSDs (NVMe PCIe/NGFF SATA). Enjoy lightning-fast data access with speeds up to 10Gbps and compatibility with 2242, 2260, and 2280 SSD allowing you to effortlessly expand your storage capacity. Please note: SSD is not included.

6-in-1 Expansion Ports – Experience a versatile docking station – featuring a high-speed USB C data port (10Gbps), two USB-A ports (5Gbps), a high-speed USB-A port (10Gbps), Micro/SD Card Readers (up to 104 Mbps), and a 3.5mm headphone jack port. This array of connections ensures easy access to all your essential peripherals in one streamlined device.

