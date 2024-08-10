Spigen’s regularly up to $60 ArcDock GaN III 4-Port USB-C Charging Station back down to $35

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $60 $35
Spigen 65W 4-Port ArcDock USB-C Charging Station

Update: This deal is live once again. Details below in original post.

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering a notable deal on its 65W ArcDock GaN III 4-Port USB-C Charging Station at $34.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. While listed with a regular price at $80, the more realistic going rate is $60 on this charger. Today’s deal knocks $25 or nearly 40% off the actual sticker price to match the previous deal and land at the lowest we can find. A notable solution for your desk setup or in your EDC for on-the-go use, It can power up just about anything, from smartphones and earbuds to gaming handhelds, and tablets, over USB-C without breaking the bank. 

This is a 65-watt charger with two USB-A and two USB-C ports – a single USB-C port delivers 65W while the USB-A jacks clock in at 18W. It can juice up a 13-inch MacBook Pro to “50% in 43 minutes” according to Spigen while maintaining a relatively compact form-factor and efficient output by way of GaN III tech – “It minimizes the ripple noise while charging to protect possible damage for you and your device. Also, it dissipates less heat compared to other Non-GaN chargers.” 

Be sure to scope out the new 65W AC Power Adapter with a magnetic Apple Watch charger from Nomad as well as our hands-on review of the new Baseus detachable power strip with an integrated USB-C wall charger. Then head over to our smartphone accessories hub for deals on Belkin’s 15W pro MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Stand and much more.

Spigen 65W 4-Port ArcDock USB-C Charging Station features:

High-speed 65W Charging: Spigen’s advanced 3D PCB Technology allows ArcDock 19% smaller than a typical 65w charger. Small in size, but supplies 65w, which is enough to charge MacBook Pro 13-inch up to 50% in 43 minutes. Efficient Charging: Charge 4 Devices Simultaneously. Only single outlet is needed to charge 4 different devices at once. Single USB-C port outputs up to 65W for laptops and Single USB-A port provides up to 18W quick charging for mobile phones. Simply refuel anything you have at once with one charger.

