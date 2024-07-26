Belkin’s 15W pro MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Stand falls back to Amazon low at $100 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the officially-certified Belkin BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, and currently on sale directly from Belkin at $125, this is the lowest price we can find and a match for the Amazon all-time low. While this might not be the new Qi2 model, it still delivers the same 15W of juice to iPhone as well as Apple Watch fast charging – I actually also happen to like the slightly altered physical design here too. The only stark difference here is with the power cable used to plug it in – it can’t be removed on this one. More details below.

Just as the name suggests, this is a 3-in-1 charging solution that powers up your entire Apple rig – a 15W MagSafe iPhone charger up top, a magnetic landing pad for your wearable, and 5W Qi charger on the base for AirPods and the like.

I happen to appreciate the chromed-out silver tree-style design on the Belkin models, not to mention it being a brand we have championed around for years, but if you’re looking for something more affordable with a similar vibe, scope out some of the less pricey options we are tracking on sale below instead:

Belkin BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand features:

This wireless MagSafe charger supports Apple fast charging technology, charging at up to 15 watts for iPhone, and delivers 33% faster charging for Apple Watch Series 7 and newer models. This Belkin magnetic wireless charger stand is compatible with the Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 Series, as well as certified MagSafe cases. Power your apple ecosystem with this Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless iPhone Charger Stand. It is the perfect charging station for multiple Apple devices, including iPhone 15, 14, 13 and 12, Pro & Pro Max, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!