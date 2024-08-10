TP-Link Alexa/Google magnetic smart cam with no-cost motion detection drops to just $25

TP-Link makes some of the most value-packed and budget-friendly smart gear out there and we just spotted its Tapo C120 2K QHD Indoor/Outdoor Smart Camera down at $24.99. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This model started life at $40 last fall, carried a $35 list right through until mid 2024 and is now within $1 of the lowest we have tracked over the last several months. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and among the lowest prices out there on a smart camera with indoor and outdoor capabilities that works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Tapo C120 can be mounted indoors – it’s built to “withstand rain, dust, and the elements with its robust IP66 weatherproof rating” – to deliver 2K QHD 4MP resolution video directly to your smartphone. That joins features like the integrated Starlight sensor for “bright colorful video at night,” a magnetic base for easy and flexible mounting options, and what is arguably one of the highlights of the value here, no-cost person, pet, or vehicle detection:

The Tapo C120 offers complimentary person, pet or vehicle detection utilizing its AI processing power. You can set alerts to only detect certain objects to reduce notifications.

TP-Link Tapo C120 2K QHD Indoor/Outdoor Smart Camera features:

Rated outstanding for delivering sharp 2K with loaded features all at a value.

The Tapo C120 is a compact camera rated for both indoor and outdoor use, but it’s also built to withstand rain, dust, and the elements with its robust IP66 weatherproof rating.

The magnetic mount of the C120 allows you easily mount the camera to a metal surface for flexible mounting options. Mount on railings, frames, or even the refrigerator with ease.

A camera is only as good as the picture it produces. View everything with crystal clear 2K discerning fine detail to ensure nothing goes unseen.

