Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra hits Amazon low with straight cash deal at $600 or up to $350 off with trades

Update: Amazon has now dropped the Titanium Silver model Galaxy Watch Ultra down to $599.99 shipped. You’ll want to check out the details below really quick first, but this is the lowest straight up cash discount we have tracked since release.

The new Galaxy Watch Ultra is arguably the most exciting new release in wearables, and we are now tracking the first deal via Amazon. It’s not a huge deal, but it is the very first straight cash discount after the pre-order phase and this is 9to5Toys where every one if your hard-earned dollars counts. If you’re looking to secure one of Samsung’s latest flagship wearables right now, you can secure the Titanium Silver model on Amazon at $629.99 shipped. This is a $650 wearable that’s only seeing a $20 price drop right now, but it’s also the latest and greatest at the lowest price we can find. Just keep in mind, if you have gear to trade-in or want to bundle it with the new Galaxy Buds 3/Pro, you’ll want to go directly to Samsung where you can score the buds at up to $62.50 off and land up to $350 in instant trade-in credit.

While just about all of the pre-order offers have come and gone, you’ll want to scope out our feature piece right here if you’re eligible for EDU discounts – pricing can drop even lower even without trade-ins.

As you’ll from our extensive coverage over at 9to5Google, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the latest rugged, high-end solution from the brand with a new cushion-like case and all of the health and workout metrics you could need.

I like the approach Samsung took with the case shape here, and despite it pulling quite a lot from Apple’s Ultra wearable, it is a welcomed addition to the lineup for me. Do I think the lack of a rotating bezel and some of the decorative touches from the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are sorely missing? Yes. But it is still a great wearable in my book.

For an in depth look at what you’re in for here, dive into some of the feature pieces we have put together over on 9to5Google:

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra features:

Climb the highest peak; Bike the long way home; The durable titanium design is our toughest yet, able to stand up to the rigors of your workout, including rainy or dusty conditions — even ocean swimming. Meet your biggest competition — you; Challenge yourself to perform at your peak on your next run or bike ride using tracking with Galaxy AI²; It lets you compare your current performance to your last one. Get personalized insights that help you perform at your peak every day; Know your physical readiness using Energy Score with Galaxy AI²; It calculates a score based on yesterday’s sleep, heart rate and steps.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!