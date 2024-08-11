Skull and Bones Limited Edition on PS5 and Xbox is down to $10 for today only

Best Buy annual summer game sale rolls on – it offers with one game per day at $10 for 10 days in a row. Day 3 has Skull and Bones Limited Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is walking the plank down to $10. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to sign up). This is a regularly $70 title that has been down in the $30 range a number of times where it is currently sitting right now on Amazon. This version includes the base game and an additional mission, The Ashen Corsair, as well as the Highness of the High Sea Pack with the Notoriety Garb and the Coronation Firework. Ubisoft’s swashbuckler has had a tumultuous run to say the least, stuck in development hell for years before finally washing ashore with an divisive experience, and many folks just expected a lot more. That aside, we are talking about scoring it for just $10 here today, so if there was anything about it you wanted to try out, now’s the time.
Summer Nintendo Switch game sale:
***Nintendo Switch QuakeCon 2024 sale up to 85% off: DOOM from $2, more
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $17 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $42 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $21 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch Sports $28 (Reg. $40)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition $42 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition $16 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Disney Illusion Island $28 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- And even more…
Nintendo Switch game deals
***Hyrule Edition Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders now live
- Star Wars: Heritage Pack $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $23 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $31 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $39 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler II $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $25 (Reg. $50)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $4 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $48 (Reg. $60)
New Nintendo Switch game pre-orders
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60
- Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60
***Switch Online members can buy a two-game voucher for $100, and now that the new releases are eligible, that means you can score two of the regularly $60 new titles for $50 a pop.
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- XboxBorderlands Franchise Sale up to 90% off
- Xbox Beyond Ultimate Game Sale up to 60% off
- RoboCop Rogue City $30 (Reg. $60)
- Skull and Bones Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Superstars $18 (Reg. $30+)
- New NBA 2K25 pre-orders from $59.99 – Buy 2, Get 1 Free Eligible
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 $56 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock (physical) $30 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Outlaws pre-order $70
- Madden NFL 25 pre-order at $70 with a FREE $10 Best Buy gift card
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!