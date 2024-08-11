Skull and Bones Limited Edition on PS5 and Xbox is down to $10 for today only

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $30+ $10
Skull and Bones

Best Buy annual summer game sale rolls on – it offers with one game per day at $10 for 10 days in a row. Day 3 has Skull and Bones Limited Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is walking the plank down to $10. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to sign up). This is a regularly $70 title that has been down in the $30 range a number of times where it is currently sitting right now on Amazon. This version includes the base game and an additional mission, The Ashen Corsair, as well as the Highness of the High Sea Pack with the Notoriety Garb and the Coronation Firework. Ubisoft’s swashbuckler has had a tumultuous run to say the least, stuck in development hell for years before finally washing ashore with an divisive experience, and many folks just expected a lot more. That aside, we are talking about scoring it for just $10 here today, so if there was anything about it you wanted to try out, now’s the time.

