Amazon offers Lee denim and apparel up to 50% off: jeans, apparel, accessories, more

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off Lee denim and apparel. Prices are as marked. Update your pants for the upcoming fall season with the Extreme Motion Flat Front Slim Straight Pant that’s marked down from $17 and originally sold for up to $37. These pants are great for everyday wear and the material is infused with stretch to promote all-day comfort. You can choose from painter grey or navy coloring options and this style was made for durability, which makes them a great option for any activity. Plus, you can easily dress them up or down and it has a flex waistband for a perfect fit. Score additional deals by heading below, and be sure to check out the latest Nike Gear Up for Fall Sale here.

