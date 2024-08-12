Don’t miss Samsung’s 1TB 990 EVO 5.0 SSD at the $70 all-time low

We are now tracking a deal that drops Samsung’s 1TB 990 EVO SSD to $69.99 shipped. This particular SSD that debuted earlier this year in January carrying a $150 price tag has mostly been fetching close to $90 over the last few months. Today’s deal, however, shaves $20 off its usual going rate on Amazon to drop it $10 below our previous mention from last month. This is the best price we have tracked for this relatively new SSD which happens to be on sale directly from Samsung at a higher $90. Best Buy is matching Amazon’s price for Samsung’s 1TB 990 EVO SSD today.

One of the highlights of Samsung’s 990 EVO SSD is that it can work with both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 interface modes. That makes it more versatile and suitable for a variety of builds with a PCIe 4.0 or a PCIe 5.0 slot on the motherboard. This M.2 2280 drive is available with 1TB and 2TB capacities, and it supports read and write speeds of 5,000 and 4,200 MB/s, respectively. Compared to its predecessor in Samsung’s EVO SSD lineup, the 990 EVO promises 70% improved performance per watt, making it a great option for not just PCs, but also laptops, gaming consoles, and more.

These deals on SSDs and other PC hardware don’t stick around for a long time, so be sure to stay tuned to our PC gaming deals hub to be among the first to snag them as they go live.

Samsung 990 Evo SSD features:

READ/WRITE SPEEDS UP TO 5,000/4,200 MB/s: Load games and save files in a flash. Bring power to your productivity with read and write speeds of up to 5,000/4,200 MB/s.* The 990 EVO provides continuous speed to keep you going.

POWER EFFICIENCY: Save the power for your performance. Get power efficiency all while experiencing up to 70% improved performance per watt over the 970 EVO Plus.* It makes every move more effective with less power consumption overall.

SMART THERMAL CONTROL: Now you can ramp things up without overheating the system. Samsung’s fine tuned controller and heat spreading label deliver effective thermal control to avoid sudden performance drops mid project. It cools things down even when things are running high, so your hard earned checkpoints are saved.

PCIe 5.0 INTERFACE: Optimized to support the latest technology for SSDs 990 EVO is compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2. This means you get more bandwidth and higher data processing and performance. Overall, it does more to support smooth storage with less power consumption.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!