Score a flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone with a FREE pair of $180 Buds Pro 2 at $800 ($1,080 value)

Justin Kahn -
Androidoneplus
$800

Alongside the new low we spotted this morning on the OnePlus Buds 3, we are now tracking a solid discount on its flagship OnePlus 12 Android smartphone. You can now score the elevated 512GB OnePlus 12 at $799.99 shipped in Silky Black or Flowy Emerald via Amazon, down from its regular $900 price tag. However, you’ll also find the same deal directly from OnePlus with your choice of FREE add-ons: the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 ($180 value) or the OnePlus Adventure Backpack ($70 value). While we did see this phone drop to $750 in one color for a short time last month, considering the bonus up to $180 in value today, you’re looking at one of the best effective price tags yet. 

With today’s deal, you’re essentially scoring a 512GB handset for the price of a 256GB entry-level on top of the value of the freebie add-ons. This is easily one of the best opportunities we have tracked to date to score what we called “simply the best value in an Android flagship” after going hands-on on February.

You’ll find a complete breakdown of what the OnePlus 12 can bring to your setup right here, but some highlights would have to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and the 6.82-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of brightness. The internal battery supports the full 15W power we have come to expect in a good smartphone, not mention one of the best paint jobs in the business – I love the red Crimson Shadow treatment on the new OnePlus Open, but the Flowy Emerald is still a favorite of mine. 

If you’re set on your phone for right now, the aforementioned price drops we are tracking on the OnePlus Buds 3 and Buds Pro 2 at up to 33% off are waiting right here for you. 

OnePlus 12 features:

  • Pure Performance: The OnePlus 12 is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with up to 16GB of RAM. The improved processing power & graphics performance is supported by the latest Dual Cryo-velocity VC cooling chamber, which improves thermal efficiency & heat dissipation.
  • Brilliant Display: The OnePlus 12 has a stunning 2k 120Hz Super Fluid Display, with advanced LTPO for a brighter, smoother, and more vibrant viewing experience. With 4500 nits peak brightness, enjoying your content is effortless anywhere.
  • Powered by Trinity Engine: The OnePlus 12’s performance is optimized by the Trinity Engine, which accelerates various softwares to maximize the performance of your device. These include RAM-Vita, CPU-Vita, ROM-Vita, HyperTouch, HyperBoost, and HyperRendering (visit the official product page for more information).

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

oneplus

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Motorola’s regularly up to $90 MA1 brings wireles...
Not upgrading to Series 10? Apple Watch Series 9 models...
Don’t miss Samsung’s 1TB 990 EVO 5.0 SSD at...
ASUS’ Chromebook Plus CX3402 drops lower than its...
Latest OnePlus Buds 3 with ANC and 44-hr. battery hit $...
M3 MacBook Air deals are flying right now, but hereR...
Sony’s beloved XM4 ANC Headphones just fell back ...
Unlocked iPhone 15 back at $650 Prime shipped in variou...
Load more...
Show More Comments