Latest OnePlus Buds 3 with ANC and 44-hr. battery hit $70 low today (Reg. $100), Buds Pro 2 $60 off

Joining a 33% price drop on the flagship OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at $119.99, down from the regular $180 price tag, the latest OnePlus buds have now hit a new post-launch low. The official site is now offering the OnePlus Buds 3 in Splendid Blue or Metallic Grey down at $69.99 shipped. This is 30% off the regular $100 price tag and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention, $18 under the best price on Amazon, and best we have tracked since release earlier this year.

The 2024 mid-range earbuds landed stateside a few months back now, but as detailed on 9to5Google, they also deliver a notable feature set for the price. Now landing well below even the $120 sale price on the older, but still current-generation pro buds, they come in as a much more affordable option that still deliver on the adaptive noise cancellation with up to 49dB noise reduction alongside 44 hours of battery life. It is a shame, at least for me, you can’t get them in the sweet Arbor Green colorway you’ll find on the pro set, but they are still hitting above their pay grade in my opinion, especially with today’s deal.

Be sure to swing by the OnePlus site to catch an early deal on the, frankly, awesome-looking new Apex Edition foldable – full details on that right here.

OnePlus Buds 3 features:

Dual Dynamic Drivers – Experience deep bass and crisp highs with 10.4mm woofers and 6mm tweeters, enhanced by BassWave️ technology.

Personalized Audio Experience – Tailor your audio experience with OnePlus Audio ID 2.0, which creates a custom sound profile based on your unique hearing.

Silence the World: Adaptive Noise Cancellation – Block out distractions with up to 49dB noise reduction, which actively adapts to your environment.

Crystal Clear Conversations – Enjoy superior call quality, even in noisy conditions, with AI Clear Call Technology.

Long-Lasting Listening – Stay powered with up to 44 hours of battery life, ensuring your music goes on as long as you do.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!