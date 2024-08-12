Head back to school with HP’s 2024 Chromebook 14a down to just $380 (New low, $150 off)

Amazon is now offering HP’s new Chromebook Plus 14a with Core i3/8GB/128GB for $379.99 shipped. This is one of the newer models HP debuted earlier this year for $529. It saw its first big discount back in June when it dropped to $400. Today’s $150 discount on its usual going rate, however, shaves an additional $20 off its previous all-time low, dropping it further down to the lowest price we have tracked. Head below for more details and other other Chromebook deals.

The HP Chromebook Plus 14a model discounted today is powered by an Intel Core i3-N305 processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Unlike its relatively affordable Chromebook Plus 14a sibling with a 1366×768 display that’s fetching $292 on Amazon right now, this one sports a 14-inch 1080p panel with 300 nits of brightness, which is definitely a worthy upgrade, in my opinion. Other highlights of HP’s new Chromebook Plus 14a include dual front-firing speakers, a good selection of ports, support for Google’s AI capabilities with Chromebook Plus, and more.

This deal on HP’s new Chromebook 14a comes hot on the heels of a discount from earlier today that knocks ASUS’ Chromebook Plus CX3402 to $330 from its usual price of $499. Best Buy is also offering a bunch of Chromebooks with up to 50% discount as a part of its Back to School sale.

HP Chromebook Plus 14a features:

TAKE ON THE DAY – Get the performance and graphics you need with an Intel Core i3-N305 processor at the affordability you want to connect, learn, and play anywhere

CONNECT WITH CONFIDENCE – Chat or collaborate with friends using the high-quality HP True Vision FHD camera and keep your private moments private with the easy-to-access camera privacy shutter when not in use

DESIGNED TO UNWIND IN STYLE – With the large 14 inch diagonal display and dual upfiring speakers, which allow direct sound travel, you will be ready to dive into all your shows when you need to unwind

FHD IPS DISPLAY – Enjoy vibrant, crystal-clear images with 178-degree wide-viewing angles

CHROME OS – Chromebooks run Chrome OS, the Google-designed operating system that has never had a virus, automatically keeps everything up to date, and has apps for anything

STORE ALL YOUR MEMORIES – 128 GB UFS storage is magically roomy for all your storage needs, but in a thin and power-efficient laptop

