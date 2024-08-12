M3 MacBook Air deals are flying right now, but here’s the lowest price on a 16GB model at $1,149

Deals on the M3 MacBook Air roll on with the best prices we have tracked across the lineup, starting from the 8GB 13-inch right through to the higher-end 15-inch models. But the offer we spotted today from B&H is delivering the lowest price of entry into the M3 models with 16GB of RAM. While Amazon is offering the 13-inch configuration with 16GB of RAM and the 512GB SSD down at $1,250, or $150 off the going rate, over at B&H you can score this machine with a 256GB SSD down at $1,149 shipped. That’s also $150 off the $1,299 list price and the lowest point of entry for a 16GB machine.

While we did see this B&H option for for $49 less previously, it was a very short-lived offer. And considering all of the notable back to school deals we are tracking right now on what is arguably the most universally-accessible current-generation MacBook, it seems timely to highlight the most affordable option for a 16GB configuration. Some folks just have to have the upgraded RAM spec, and this is the least pricey way to land it if you’re looking for a new machine right now.

It is also worth pointing out that you can’t even get this particular configuration with the 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and the 256GB SSD over at Amazon. Some folks certainly aren’t going to like the idea of a 256GB internal SSD, but considering how easy it is to leverage cloud storage or an external SSD, those who favor the RAM boost here will appreciate the extra $100 in savings over the Amazon lows we are tracking on the 512GB.

You can browse through the rest of the major MacBook Air deals we are tracking right now down below:

Apple M3 MacBook Air features:

The M3 chip brings even greater capabilities to the superportable 15-inch MacBook Air. With up to 18 hours of battery life, you can take it anywhere and blaze through work and play. The blazing-fast MacBook Air with the M3 chip is a superportable laptop that sails through work and play. Lightweight and under half an inch thin, so you can take MacBook Air anywhere you go. The powerful 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU of the Apple M3 chip keep things running smoothly.

