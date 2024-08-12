Nothing’s flagship transparent Ear wireless buds with ChatGPT and smart ANC hit $119 low

We just spotted the lowest price yet on the flagship 2024 Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds down at $119 shipped via trusted Amazon seller Essential-Tech. They are listed with a regular price at $159 on Amazon but the actual MSRP is $149 here. Currently marked down to $129 directly from Nothing – this is matching the previous deal price we featured, this set is now even lower via Amazon. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and lands at a new Amazon all-time low.

The main draw from me, as I have said previously, on the Nothing buds, and really just the entire collection of Nothing tech, is the looks. The Ear buds feature a unique transparent design that shows of some of the inner-workings in the stems with a similar design language carrying through to the case, alongside an overall sweet retro-modern aesthetic.

This is the flagship set we have here today that supports hi-res audio with 24-bit/96kHz LDAC and LHDC support (via devices that can provide it) alongside what the brand calls dynamic bass boost, 40.5 hours of wireless playback with the charging case, and a six mic array for taking calls.

All of that joins the smart active noise cancellation tech that delivers the brand’s “most effective and intelligent noise cancelling powers yet” at 1.8x stronger than Ear (2) and the ability to “automatically checks for noise leakage between the earbud and your ear canal.”

From there, you’ll also be able to leverage ChatGPT-powered voice command action if you have a Nothing handset to go along with the buds – “a first-of-its-kind integration, made for your Nothing ecosystem. Use your voice to access ChatGPT on Ear and Ear (a), wherever you are.”

Nothing Ear Wireless Earbuds features:

Smart Noise Cancelling: Nothing but the music. Nothing ear wireless earbuds with up to 45 dB Active Noise Cancellation, Ear features our most effective and intelligent noise cancelling powers yet. Now 1.8x stronger than Ear (2). Ear automatically checks for noise leakage between the earbud and your ear canal, then applies more noise cancellation to make up for it. So you receive the best possible noise cancellation

Clear voice technology: HiRes Wireless Audlio, Nothing Ear buds supports high resolution streaming over Bluetooth. The result is powerfully pure audio with no quality damage. Just how the artistintended. Up to 1 Mbps 24 bit/192 kHz with LHDC 5.0 and up to 990 kbps with frequencies up to 24 bit/96 kHz with LDAC, Requires devices that support LHDC or LDAC, Nothing wireless Ear isolates your voice from everyday distractions so calls on-the-go feel like face-to-face conversations. With a new talk mic and extra airway on the stem for wind to pass through, we’ve reduced interference by 60% compared to Ear (2)

