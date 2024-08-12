Score a 3-port 100W USB-C GaN charger to power your gear at just $24 today (46% off)

Prime members can now head to the official VOLTME storefront on Amazon to score its 3-port 100W USB-C GaN charger in white for $24.29 once the on-page 10% off coupon is clipped. This is regularly a $45 charger that is now seeing a solid 46% markdown for Prime members to land at one of its best prices. Only once before today have we tracked this 3-port GaN charger for any less, and today’s price is within $1 of its previous all-time low.

This wall charger comes with two USB-C and a single USB-A port with support for up to 100W fast charging when one of the two USB-C ports is in use. It can charge up to three devices simultaneously, but the overall output is capped based on the number of devices or the ports being used. This gallium nitride charger transfers current efficiently and produces less heat, and it also comes with a foldable plug to make it easier to carry around.

If you are looking for some alternatives, then check out Spigen’s ArcDock GaN III 4-port USB-C charging station which is down to $35 from its usual price of $60. We’ve highlighted plenty of other chargers and accessories in our smartphone accessories deals hub, so be sure to check them out as well.

VOLTME 3-port 100W GaN charger features:

Super Fast Charger: VOLTME 100W USB C charger adopts the latest GaN Technology which has 3X higher power density than traditional chargers. The maximum output is 100W, it will fast charge most laptops, phones at full speed. The auto identification and smart power allocation will ensure your device get the proper power it needs.

Downsized Portable Design: Power up to 3 devices at 38% smaller than an original 96W USB-C charger with 1 port. This charger block is equipped with 2X USB-C & USB-A power adapter with a foldable plug; perfect for travel, home and office.

Safe and Reliable Charging: This USB C Charger Block has superior safety, Compliance UL-62368-1, CE RoHs FCC certified and More. Our chargers have a built-in cooling system that prevents the charger from overheating. Built-in IC chip technology provides over-vottage/short-circuit/over-current/over-heat protection without worrying about damage to functional devices.

