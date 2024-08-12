UGREEN’s latest power banks with onboard displays hit new lows at up to 30% off from $40

Just after Anker debuted its latest-generation Prime power solutions with onboard displays, we are now tracking some of the very first deals on UGREEN’s new Nexode power bank variants. Taking on a similar approach, you’ll find three different capacities of these new desktop/portable charging stations marked down right now, each with onboard displays showcasing real-time power data, remaining battery life, and even some fun characters/facial expressions on the most affordable of the bunch. Delivering up to 30% in savings and new all-time lows across the board, pricing kicks off at $39.99 on the 12000mAh model before jumping up to $69.99 on the more pro-grade 20000mAh unit and then to $104.99 on the on the ultra-powerful 200W 25000mAh. The details are waiting below.

The model that stands out for me in terms of both value and specs is the mid-tier UGREEN 20,000mAh Nexode Power Bank at $69.99 shipped. This is one is seeing the deepest deal of the three, carrying a regular price at $100 and now dropping 30% for the lowest we have tracked since its release about a month ago.

It houses a 20000mAh battery to offer some notable power on-the-go alongside up to 130W of output juice in an airline approved form-factor with a pair of USB-C ports and a USB-A jack. It can power “an iPhone 15 by 55% or a MacBook Pro 16” by 43% in 30 mins.”

Here’s what UGREEN has to say about the multi-color onboard display:

Instead of ordinary digital or light displays, this battery bank is equipped with an intelligent TFT display that can display real-time information such as battery power, remaining charge time, output/input power, voltage, current, etc., showing the charm of technology, compared with LCD screens, the display content is more delicate, the colors are richer, and the user experience is taken to a higher level

UGREEN 20,000mAh Nexode Power Bank features:

Light & compact:UGREEN power bank adopts advanced column design to maximize the use of internal space, the compact shape makes it easy to carry without adding too much weight, the columnar design can be easily held in the palm of your hand, making it a perfect choice for light travel or commuting

100W Super Fast Charging: UGREEN external battery pack has powerful output power and multiple output ports, which can quickly power multiple devices such as laptop and phones at the same time, the maximum output power of the OUT1 port is 100W, allowing users to replenish power in a short time, charging an iPhone 15 by 55% or a MacBook Pro 16” by 43% in 30 mins, reducing the anxiety of running out of power in emergency situations

