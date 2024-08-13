Anker’s 2024 MagSafe 3-in-1 15W Qi2 Charging Stand drops to $72 today (Reg. $100)

Just after seeing a notable deal on the collapsible travel-ready model, the official Anker Amazon storefront has now dropped the price on its latest 3-in-1 MagGo 15W Qi2 MagSafe charging stand to $71.99 shipped. That includes both the black and white models that are both now nearly 30% off the regular $100 price tag. Last time we checked in we saw this charging solution dip to $75 with today’s offer landing within $2 of the all-time low. As far as certified Qi2 15W models go, this Anker solution is among the lowest priced option you’ll find from a reputable brand.

This one can juice up your iPhone at the max 15W by way of Qi2-certified MagSafe charging pad, alongside space for the rest of your Apple kit. The 15W MagSafe pad extends from the base where you’ll find a second Qi pad for AirPods, other wireless earbuds, or even a second smartphone. About half way up, there’s also third built-in magnetic Apple Watch charger for your wearable.

This unit ships with a 40W USB-C PD wall charger and a 5-foot USB-C cable to plug it all in to the outlet.

Anker MagGo 3 Qi2 Charging Stand features:

15W Ultra-Fast Charging: Immerse in a superior charging experience with 15W power, guaranteed by Qi2 certification and MagSafe compatibility for a fast, safe, and efficient charge every time.

Aesthetic Multi-Device Charging: Embrace aesthetically pleasing design and precise spacing with an innovative “tree-like” structure, allowing seamless simultaneous charging of your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Quick Charge Advantage: Charge your Apple Watch Series 9 to 48% in just 30 minutes thanks to the MFW certification. Don’t just power up; do it significantly faster and keep your devices juiced overnight. (Note: For optimal charging, use the provided 40W USB-C PD wall charger.)

